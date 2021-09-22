Lakeshore Food Club launches 'Be a Hero' campaign

If we want to make a lasting impact in the fight against hunger, we must do more than provide food. We must think boldly and act with a renewed sense of purpose. This knowledge led the North Texas Food Bank to develop a new strategic plan that will guide our way forward. Today we took the next step in this journey when we announced a historic campaign that will fund this strategic direction and allow us to provide our hungry neighbors with more Food for Today, while providing Hope for Tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO