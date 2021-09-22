Lakeshore Food Club launches 'Be a Hero' campaign
Lakeshore Food Club launches ‘Be a Hero’ campaign. The Lakeshore Food Club is inviting the community to help out its members though the Be A Hero campaign. With a goal of raising $80,000, the campaign invites people in the community to sponsor one of the food club’s member families for $19 per month. Each gift will allow staff and volunteers to keep the shelves stocked with fresh and healthy foods, according to a release from the organization.www.shorelinemedia.net
Comments / 0