Lakeshore Food Club launches 'Be a Hero' campaign

 5 days ago

Lakeshore Food Club launches ‘Be a Hero’ campaign. The Lakeshore Food Club is inviting the community to help out its members though the Be A Hero campaign. With a goal of raising $80,000, the campaign invites people in the community to sponsor one of the food club’s member families for $19 per month. Each gift will allow staff and volunteers to keep the shelves stocked with fresh and healthy foods, according to a release from the organization.

worldphoto.org

Ed Thompson launches Kickstarter campaign

For the last 20 years British photographer Ed Thompson has turned his Bronica SQA towards the southeastern UK county of Kent. Documenting in medium format the people, buildings and happenings around him, Ed draws out the eccentricities of the British through a variety of rich motifs. Highlighting the peculiarities of...
CHARITIES
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful launches Clean Team Campaign

KINGSPORT — Despite the challenges of a pandemic, Keep Kingsport Beautiful continued its mission this year to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment. And it did so through the support of its volunteers, the city of Kingsport, corporate sponsors and Clean Team members. Now,...
KINGSPORT, TN
DFW Community News

NTFB Launches Historic and Transformative Campaign

If we want to make a lasting impact in the fight against hunger, we must do more than provide food. We must think boldly and act with a renewed sense of purpose. This knowledge led the North Texas Food Bank to develop a new strategic plan that will guide our way forward. Today we took the next step in this journey when we announced a historic campaign that will fund this strategic direction and allow us to provide our hungry neighbors with more Food for Today, while providing Hope for Tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.
CHARITIES
the828.com

Highland Launches Annual Giveback Campaign

Once again Highland Brewing is launching “Give Back with Gaelic”, a program that aims to support hospitality workers that have been especially hit hard the past year and a half. The program, started last year in response to the pandemic, runs from September through the end of the year. Leisure...
CHARITIES
pilot.com

United Way of Moore County Launches Fall Campaign

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unique challenges for us all. Limits on in-person interactions and events have taken a particularly heavy toll on the nonprofit community. At United Way of Moore County, we have had to re-think how we do business and rely heavily on technology and social media to get our message out, while still actively working to help fund the mission of local nonprofits. We have now begun our fall fundraising campaign to help support local nonprofit programs in our community.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
rcnky.com

Emergency Shelter Launches $5 Million Capital Campaign

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) launched its $5 million capital campaign to complete construction on its new facility at 436 West Thirteenth Street in Covington. The funds will also expands the shelter's programs, replenish cash reserves, and create an endowment for the future of the organization, an announcement...
COVINGTON, KY
myeasternshoremd.com

Mizeur campaign launches community service effort

CHESTERTOWN — The Heather Mizeur for Congress campaign has launched its Mizeur Volunteer Corps, an initiative that will mobilize volunteers to support local nonprofits and charities in the 1st District that often serve the neediest in our communities. According to a news release, the Mizeur Volunteer Corps will offer opportunities...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WTHI

Bloomfield school district launches new campaign

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI)- A new addition to the Bloomfield school district will create a space for students and the communty to enjoy. Staff say it's been a need for the district for quite some time and they're excited to see their vision turn into a reality. The district's goal is...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Friendly's Cones for Kids campaign

Wednesday's hometown heroes are the people at Friendly's who are bringing back the Cones for Kids campaign. It benefits easter-seals a non-profit that advocates for children and adults with disabilities including veterans, seniors, and their families.
CHARITIES
Derrick

Friends for Food campaign starting; will be drive-in again

The 31st annual Friends for Food campaign is getting started, and this year will look much the same as last year with some added conveniences. Mary Jeanne Gavin, executive director of Community Services of Venango County, said preparations began in August and “it seems like we just ended last year.”
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
roi-nj.com

Valley Hospital Foundation launches $125M fundraising campaign

The Valley Hospital Foundation on Monday announced a $125 million fundraising campaign, the largest in its history. The “Serve Care Transform” campaign is in support of the Valley Hospital in Paramus, which is scheduled to open at the end of 2023, the foundation said in a news release. “Philanthropic support...
PARAMUS, NJ
bocamag.com

The Rotary Club of Weston Set To Launch Food & Wine Festival

The Rotary Club of Weston debuts its inaugural Food & Wine Festival on September 23. The fundraiser, presented by BMW of Pembroke Pines, will donate a portion of the proceeds to Haiti earthquake support relief, Kids in Distress, Honor Flight South Florida and the Rotary Foundation. You can expect more...
WESTON, FL
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Awareness Campaign Launches to Inspire Education And Policy Updates

As the covid-19 pandemic rages on around the country, here in South Carolina more people are being hospitalized from Covid-19 than at any point since the virus hit last March. That’s leaving clinicians, in some cases, to rely on telehealth to safely reach their patients. This week a national campaign launched called Telehealth Awareness Week. Ann Mond Johnson is chief executive officer of the American Telemedicine Association.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pilot.com

Recycling Campaign Launched Countywide

To recycle more, you have to recycle right. That’s the two-pronged message behind Moore County Solid Waste’s new #RecycleMoore, #RecycleRight campaign to educate local residents on what’s actually recyclable — and what’s contaminating a potentially valuable haul. What is Recyclable?. When items are placed in the recycling bin that don’t...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
KVUE

Texas Humane Heroes launches mobile adoption unit

LEANDER, Texas — Texas Humane Heroes is taking pet adoption on the road!. The shelter announced a new mobile adoption unit called P.A.W., or Pet Adoption on Wheels. P.A.W. will hold more than 20 dogs and cats and will travel to various locations throughout Central Texas. People will be able...
LEANDER, TX
yourerie

Gannon University launches $100 million comprehensive campaign

This evening, Gannon University launched one of its most ambitious fundraising campaigns in its nearly 100 year history. The $100 million comprehensive campaign is called “Believe, Inspire, Transform. Gannon’s Next Century.”. The goal is to enrich the student experience, foster academic excellence, enhance the campus landscape and leverage the Gannon...
ADVOCACY
WCBC Radio

Frostburg Launches Fundraising Campaign

Frostburg State University has officially kicked off a multi-million fundraising campaign targeting a number of projects including the Regional Science Education Center. The university has already raised nearly $16 million toward its goal of $25 million during the quiet phase of the fundraising campaign. In addition, the FSU Foundation has $1 million going toward the building. John Short, vice-president for University Advancement and executive director of the foundation, tells WCBC News that the largest fundraising effort in FSU’s history is focused on three themes: forging the future of its students; the university and the region of Western Maryland; and surrounding areas. He acknowledged that fundraising during an ongoing pandemic can be challenging….
FROSTBURG, MD
NWI.com

Gary citywide cleanup campaign to launch Friday

GARY — The city is gearing up to launch its citywide cleanup campaign — "All In Gary!" — Friday and Saturday. All hands will be on deck for the project, which kicks off twice monthly cleanups in different neighborhoods across the city. “We all want a clean city, and we...
GARY, IN

