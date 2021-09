ETNA, OHIO — CRG and its capital partner Lexington Realty Trust have broken ground on Building E at The Cubes at Etna 70 in Etna, about 20 miles east of Columbus. The more than 1 million-square-foot speculative distribution facility will be located at 9800 Schuster Way. Completion is slated for spring 2022. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet and 108 dock positions. Contegra Construction is the general contractor and Lamar Johnson Collaborative, a subsidiary of CRG’s parent company, Clayco, is the architect. Jeff Lyons of CBRE will market the project for lease.

ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO