NFL Rookie QB Tracker – How the most notable rookie signal-callers fared in Week 2

The NFL 2021 draft class made their regular-season debut this week. Here are some of the top performances and players to keep an eye on. The New England Patriots took a gamble on Mac Jones when they released Cam Newton earlier this month, and it seems to have paid off. Although the Patriots came up one point short against the Miami Dolphins, Jones showed promise for the rest of the season. The Alabama rookie went 29-for-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown. He was efficient in his passing, spreading the ball to multiple receivers and finding gaps in the Miami defense to make plays. He also led the offense to go 11-for-16 on third downs during the game, something that the Patriots struggled with last year. However, he struggled to score in the red zone, scoring only one touchdown in four red zone drives. Penalties and turnovers plagued the New England offense, showing that the Patriots need to correct their mistakes if they want to be considered a contender in the AFC this season. Jones will be an interesting addition to the equation, especially without a veteran like Cam Newton to lean on if he falters.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO