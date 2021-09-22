CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Heather Knight Admits That Pakistan Tour Decision Was Beyond Them

By Amy Comfi
centralrecorder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland captain Heather Knight has said the decision to cancel the upcoming joint men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan was made “above our heads” and “taken out of our hands”. The ECB released a statement on Monday, citing the “mental and physical well-being of our players” as the chief reason behind the cancellation.

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Captain Heather Knight leads England to victory in first ODI against New Zealand

Captain Heather Knight led from the front with an impressive 89 as England won the opening one-day international against New Zealand by 30 runs at Bristol. Knight came in after a steady but unremarkable start from England and helped her side recover from a mini collapse which saw them slide from 109 for one to 140 for five, before they were eventually bowled out for 241 .
WORLD
BBC

England v New Zealand: Heather Knight stars as hosts win ODI opener in Bristol

England v New Zealand one-day international series, Bristol. New Zealand 211 (46.3 overs): Satterthwaite 79*; Sciver 2-10 England overcame a stuttering batting performance to beat New Zealand by 30 runs in a close first one-day international in Bristol. The hosts looked on the verge of victory with New Zealand reduced...
WORLD
newschain

Katherine Brunt hails impact of England captain Heather Knight

Katherine Brunt hailed captain Heather Knight’s impact after she led from the front with an impressive 89 as England won the opening one-day international against New Zealand by 30 runs. Knight came in after a steady but unremarkable start from England and helped her side recover from a mini collapse...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
atlantanews.net

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh in Nov-Dec

Lahore [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after five years to play the hosts in three T20Is and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "The national side's tour is part of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#England#Cricket
newyorkcitynews.net

Doubt rises over England tour of Pakistan: Report

London [UK], September 17 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) proposed tour of Pakistan in October is under the scanner after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) abandoned their ongoing tour citing security threat. The Blackcaps decided to end the tour following a New Zealand government security alert, New Zealand Cricket...
WORLD
abc17news.com

NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan wary of attack

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand has abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan because it was wary of the team being attacked outside Rawalpindi Stadium, according to the Pakistan government. New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of the security alert from its own government that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. According to Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium. But Khan informed Ardern that they are not aware of any security threat against the visitors.
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

England withdraws from Pakistan tour in October

London [UK], September 20 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that they have withdrawn from the Pakistan tour in October. Earlier this year, ECB had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Watch: Sam Kerr discusses Chelsea and her looming 100th cap for Australia

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr discusses the prospect of making her 100th appearance for Australia. Kerr is preparing with her Australia teammates for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland - which will be the first time the two nations will meet at this level. The match will mark Kerr's 100th...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Pakistan cricket chief expects England to tour with decision due Monday

The ECB are set to decide on Monday whether they will cancel their tour of Pakistan as the head of the country’s cricket board insists he fully expects England to fulfill their fixtures next month. The trip is scheduled to involve both the England men’s and women’s sides, complicating any...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Not happy after NZ abandon their tour of Pakistan: Babar

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday expressed disappointment after New Zealand cricket announced they are abandoning their tour of Pakistan due to New Zealand government security alert. "Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions...
WORLD
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Pakistan spent weeks holed up in a Travelodge last year - at the height of the pandemic - to save the ECB tens of millions. Now England are repaying them by pulling out of a return tour and giving mealy-mouthed excuses

It is easy to understand the anger at England's refusal to spend just four days in Pakistan next month to play two Twenty20 internationals in what was meant to be a goodwill trip. After all, England were supposed to be thanking Pakistan for playing such a big part in rescuing...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

CWI Continues Planning for Pakistan Tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it plans to fulfill its tour obligations wherever possible, including to Pakistan in December. CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave said the sport’s regional governing body will follow the same measures they did three years ago when the Windies, under Jason Mohammed, were swept convincingly in three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi.
WORLD
AFP

Rugby bosses apologise to Argentina for photo shoot 'error'

Rugby Championship bosses on Monday apologised to Argentina after a captains photo shoot went ahead without Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, sparking a furious reaction from coach Mario Ledesma. The event in Townsville on Friday was to promote a double header of rugby action a day later with Australian captain Michael Hooper, New Zealand's Ardie Savea and South Africa's Siya Kolisi posing together with the tournament silverware. But Montoya was absent, as the team had not yet arrived in the northern Queensland town. A fuming Ledesma slammed the decision to go ahead regardless as "disrespectful" to his team and country, saying "it hurts a lot".
WORLD
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy