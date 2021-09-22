CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Best Steve Jobs Speech: Why Does It Work So Well?

By Francisco García Pimentel
newmilfordspectrum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start with one of the great modern ones: Steve Jobs, founder of Apple and Pixar, communication genius, geek guru and turtleneck enthusiast. Despite the fact that its product introductions are legendary in their own right (the iPod in 2004 broke three different industries), Stanford's commencement address takes the cake for being the most viewed and the most shared. In it we enjoy a Steve Jobs that you can rarely see: open, human, natural and, above all, de-stressed.

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Why didn't Steve Jobs let his kids use iPads?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. How addicted are you to your cell phone? How much time do you spend in front of a screen? Would you let your children do the same? Steve Jobs thought it was not a good idea, so he did not let his children use iPads and iPhones, generally technology.
RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Why Sir Clive Sinclair never quite became the British Steve Jobs

Sir Clive Sinclair, the British electronics entrepreneur and father of the home computer who died this week, aged 81, could have been the equal of Apple’s Steve Jobs. Both were marketing geniuses first, technologists second. Both had an appreciation of how a product looks and chose beautiful, modernist designs for devices that were normally ugly. Both ensured the packaging of their machines, even the printing fonts they used, were seductive. Both spent heavily on slick advertisements.
BUSINESS
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Be a Design-Thinking Executive

Over the years, I have worked with at least 5,000 top global leaders across various industries to guide them in becoming more innovative. As a seasoned consultant, I have seen that business leaders who embrace design thinking propel companies to business success. Design thinking is one of the approaches that can help you and your business discover your advantage over the competition.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Jobs
AFP

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Computers#Apple Park#Stanford#Reed University
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Launch a Lucrative Copywriting Side Hustle

The side hustle has officially gone mainstream. More than a third of Americans had a side hustle at the start of the year and 21 percent more planned to start one in 2021. With so many profitable side hustle ideas out there, it's no surprise that people are finding ways to make extra money.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Pixar
newmilfordspectrum.com

The Secret to Startup Success? Focus on Building Generational Wealth.

There's no question making money is at the core of our capitalist society. And by all traditional standards, I had achieved that financial success. By age 31, I was CEO in the Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, making a lucrative salary. But I felt stuck and couldn't understand how certain other individuals were hitting that $100 million mark. What was their secret? Why did my success feel stunted? The answer required a shift in my mindset. Instead of working my way up the corporate ladder (which I had already done), I needed to focus on creating generational wealth.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy