Payabill, a South Africa-based fintech lender, has developed a product where it takes the risk of settling the bills of international suppliers directly for SME’s. Company officials report that it is costly for SME’s to assess their eligibility for finance, so they have been neglected by traditional lenders. Payabill comes with a digital offering, where clients choose how often they wish to make payment and over what period.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO