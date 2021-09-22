CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN...NORTHEASTERN BELL...EASTERN KNOX LESLIE...WESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 912 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bear Branch to Stony Fork Junction, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bobs Fork, Thousandsticks, Dryhill, Chappell and Napier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

