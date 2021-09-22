CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the big challenge confronting the Fed — and it’s not the taper

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The big issue confronting the Fed is that demand has recovered more quickly than supply, creating all sorts of shortages as companies struggle to find the necessary workers and parts.

Related
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will soon meet the Federal Reserve's bar for beginning to reduce its bond purchase program, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, but it will be late 2023 before an interest rate hike is warranted. "I see the economy as being close...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

NY Fed’s Williams says tapering of asset purchases may soon be warranted

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may soon start to reduce the pace of its asset purchases if the economy continues to improve as expected, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Monday. It is clear there has been “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s goal for inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Evans: U.S. economy "close" to meeting bond taper threshold

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is close to having met the Federal Reserve’s bar for beginning to reduce its bond purchase program and will meet it soon if job gains continue, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, the latest policymaker to back the central bank’s step away from pandemic-era crisis policies.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed's Rosengren, under scrutiny for 2020 trading activity, to retire on Sept. 30

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren announced Monday he will retire on Sept 30. In a statement, Rosengren said he moved up his long-planned retirement by nine months because of health concerns. Rosengren would have had to retire next June under Fed rules. Rosengren has been criticized for actively trading in real-estate investment trusts in 2020 while the Fed was taking extraordinary steps to keep financial markets stable during the pandemic. Reformers, like the group Better Markets, had called for Rosengren to resign.
MARKETS
The Independent

Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is preparing to tell Congress that the current spike in U.S. inflation has proven to be larger and more long-lasting than expected. But, in remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday, he says that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices.Powell is due to appear Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an oversight hearing on the government's massive support programs passed to deal with the COVID pandemic. The Fed made Powell’s remarks public late Monday.“As the economy continues to reopen and spending rebounds,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
AFP

Full US recovery 'will take time': Fed official

A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that effects from the far-reaching Delta variant of Covid-19 have surfaced in recent data. "The recovery continues to show solid momentum," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at the New York Economic Club. But "the direct and indirect effects of the virus continue to shape the way we live our lives," Williams said, adding that the latest Covid resurgence "is affecting consumer spending and jobs." Fed chair Jerome Powell once again stressed that the recovery depends largely on the course of the virus.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Coming Taper Fans Talk of Renewed 'Reflation' Trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s signal that it will soon unwind its bond buying program is bolstering the case in financial markets for the so-called reflation trade, which lifted Treasury yields and boosted shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies in the early months of 2021.
ECONOMY
