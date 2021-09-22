CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Eric Bischoff Talks AEW Presenting Kenny Omega Vs. Bryan Danielson For Free

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Grand Slam will air this Wednesday on Dynamite and Friday on Rampage live from Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking the first appearance of AEW in New York. The week will be centered around the first match in AEW between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, who are arguably two of the greatest in-ring wrestlers of all time. AEW President Tony Khan also revealed plans to host AEW Grand Slam week in New York every year.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff Speaks About AEW Possibly Signing Ric Flair

Eric Bischoff is the former President of WCW and he recently spoke about the possibility of AEW signing legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. Ric Flair is no longer a WWE employee as he was released several weeks ago. He is still considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega Believes 90% Of Talent In WWE Want To Be With AEW

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently took time to speak with Tokyo Sports about the progress AEW continues to make in the world of professional wrestling. According to Omega, the appeal of AEW is the alternative showcase of wrestling they offer. Or, in his words, the way it actually “should be”.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon And AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took to Twitter today with an interesting observation on WWE and AEW following last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT. Bischoff, who has appeared for AEW a few times and was inducted into the WWE Hall earlier this year, noted how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at his happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight, and “shit got real” last night with the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Bischoff predicted fun times ahead for pro wrestling fans.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Ted Turner
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on AEW Grand Slam Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The crowd went wild as the bell rang, before the men locked up. The two talked in the middle of the ring and then began the physical contest with a collar and elbow tie up. Kenny hit a chop and Danielson wiped it off, the two locked up once more. Danielson hit a mid kick forcing Omega to the mat, He then had wrist control and worked mat holds on Omega. Kenny was hit out of the ring, he came back in and then chopped Bryan several times, sending him to one knee.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Cody Rhodes believing he’s still a babyface, Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, will the show outdraw Raw, more (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Cody Rhodes, who believes he’s still a babyface but is clearly not. Then they shift to a beautiful match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. Was this AEW’s biggest night? Maybe. The guys discuss if this show will outdraw Raw, and share thoughts on every other match on the card.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Touts AEW Success Despite WWE’s Advantages

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and referenced previous comments made by WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H when calling on fans to watch tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. You...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/17 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Bianca Belair Homecoming, Big E confronted Reigns, Roode vs. Boogs, Seth-Edge follow-up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE. -Clips aired of Seth Rollins attacking Edge last week. -Michael Cole gave a low-key introduction to Smackdown as the camera showed the crowd from a different angle than usual, high up and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle (9/19): Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair

WWE had a live show today at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. In the main event, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair. * Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Chad Gable & Otis. * Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin. * Rey & Dominik Mysterio...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Comments On Big E’s WWE Championship Win

Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter today and reacted to Big E’s WWE Title win. Wyatt praised Big E as being the kind of guy his co-workers line up to congratulate, and called his title win a good look for the company. “I am late on this,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Renee Paquette on a Possible Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley Match in AEW

– Speaking to The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Renee Paquette discussed her husband Jon Moxley potentially facing Bryan Danielson in AEW. Paquette and her cohost, Miesha Tate, were on to promote their new SiriusXM radio show, Throwing Down. Below are some highlights. Renee Paquette on a possible Bryan Danielson vs. Jon...
WWE
audacy.com

AEW's Bryan Danielson talks injuries, wrapping up his career with Moose & Maggie

The highest point of Bryan Danielson’s professional wrestling career undoubtedly came in 2014 when, at WrestleMania XXX, he defeated Triple H in the opening match and then Batista and Randy Orton in the main event to win the WWE Championship, culminating a rise of the “YES Movement” where he became the most popular athlete in the sport.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy