Eric Bischoff Talks AEW Presenting Kenny Omega Vs. Bryan Danielson For Free
AEW Grand Slam will air this Wednesday on Dynamite and Friday on Rampage live from Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking the first appearance of AEW in New York. The week will be centered around the first match in AEW between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, who are arguably two of the greatest in-ring wrestlers of all time. AEW President Tony Khan also revealed plans to host AEW Grand Slam week in New York every year.www.wrestlinginc.com
