CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC North standings heading into Week 3

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGbUT_0c4NTPjB00

The NFC North couldn’t get much worse after Week 1 with all four teams losing their openers. This week, we finally have a couple of victories on the board thanks to the Bears and Packers winning in Week 2, with the Vikings and Lions both suffering the dreaded 0-2 start.

It’s a pivotal week in the NFL standings as only approximately 10% of 0-2 teams make the playoffs. Though that will likely change due to the additional playoff spot and the 17th game now on the schedule, it’s still important to avoid the dubious start to the season.

After two weeks, here’s how the NFC North is shaping up.

T-1. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7NxO_0c4NTPjB00
USA Today Sports

Packers 35, Lions 17

The Green Bay Packers needed a convincing victory in the worst way this week and they got it against the Detroit Lions. After barely showing up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Packers struggled to keep up, trailing 17-14 after the first half. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke out of his slump in the third quarter, dicing up the Lions defense, along with running back Aaron Jones, to win 35-17. Rodgers threw four touchdowns, three of which went to Jones, who added another on the ground on a rainy night.

Green Bay avoids the dreaded 0-2 start to take a share of the division lead at 1-1. They’ll look to go over .500 when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town.

T-1. Chicago Bears (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV5HQ_0c4NTPjB00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears 20, Bengals 17

The Chicago Bears have a good track record against the AFC North over the last 8 years and the trend continued last Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals came to Soldier Field. The Bears got off to a quick start thanks to quarterback Andy Dalton, who found wide receiver Allen Robinson for the 7-0 lead. Dalton would exit the game due to a knee injury in the second quarter, however, paving the way for Justin Fields to take it the rest of the way.

Fields had a lot of help from his defense, however. They caused four turnovers, including three consecutive interceptions off quarterback Joe Burrow. The first one went for a touchdown and the other two resulted in a pair of field goals to make it a 20-3 lead. The Bengals fought back but it wasn’t enough, giving the Bears the win.

Chicago is now 9-0 against the AFC North dating back to 2013 and will try to make it 10-0 next weekend when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

T-3. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xl5rn_0c4NTPjB00
USA Today Sports

Vikings 33, Cardinals 34

The Minnesota Vikings played arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend when they visited the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday afternoon. And it was the Viking offense that got things started with a quick touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to go up 7-0. The Cardinals responded though, thanks to quarterback Kyler Murray. Both teams put on an offensive show for much of the day, trading blows every chance they had.

When the fourth quarter arrived, defense finally took over as each time only could muster a field goal. But it was the Cardinals who had the final points, going up 34-33 with just a few minutes left in the game. The Vikings had a shot yet again with kicker Greg Joseph, but he wound up missing the game-winning kick, leaving Minnesota with a winless record through two weeks.

The Vikings have had back-to-back heartbreaking losses to start the season. Can it get any worse? We’ll find out next week as the Seattle Seahawks travel to Minneapolis for the Viking’s home opener.

T-3. Detroit Lions (0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0JcF_0c4NTPjB00
USA Today Sports

Lions 17, Packers 35

Though the Detroit Lions failed to complete the comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, they seemed to have good vibes heading into their meeting with the Packers on Monday Night Football. The Packers were just blown out and gave up five touchdowns to quarterback Jameis Winston with the New Orleans Saints. Maybe Jared Goff could have some success as well.

He certainly started off that way, as Goff completed 11 of his first 12 passes to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. The Lions led 17-14 at half, giving them hope they could drop Green Bay to 0-2. It didn’t last long, though with Rodgers finding his rhythm, scoring 21 unanswered points. Goff lost his spark, in part due to the rainy conditions, and turned the ball over twice in the second half.

Detroit showed plenty of fight early, but went to sleep too early. Things don’t get any easier with the Baltimore Ravens awaiting them in Week 3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Major 49ers Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers had a big day against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Unfortunately, it came at a heavy cost as key players on both offense and defense went down. On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the injury report from the game. It’s not pretty. Starting...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Standings#Steelers#Packers#Bengals#American Football
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Vikings: Kirk Cousins encouraged Dalvin Cook after brutal fumble

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins provided words of encouragement to running back Dalvin Cook following his fumble in overtime. The Minnesota Vikings fanbase went through all of the emotions on Sunday during the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After trailing 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, the Vikings came back to tie the game to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, a controversial fumble by star running back Dalvin Cook helped set the stage for Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy