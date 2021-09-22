CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

La Palma volcano lava engulfs homes and swimming pools

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLava pouring from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has damaged hundreds of homes, as the molten rock heads to the sea. Thousands of people have been forced to flee the path of the lava that has been spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano since Sunday.

