My worst moment: James Wolk of ‘Ordinary Joe’ and the accent no one asked for on ‘Zoo’

Derrick
 6 days ago

The new NBC drama “Ordinary Joe” stars James Wolk and envisions one character’s life as it progresses along three different career paths: As a cop, a nurse or a famous musician. “The show is a ‘what if?’ premise,” said Wolk. “What if you had made a certain career choice, and...

www.thederrick.com

New NBC drama looks at three life paths for ‘Ordinary Joe’

Actors spend their lives playing an assortment of characters. If they are lucky enough to land a role on a popular TV series, they will get the opportunity to play various sides of that character. James Wolk is starting out ahead of the norm as he will be playing three...
'Ordinary Joe' star James Wolk explains show's 3 storylines — and how he relates

“Ordinary Joe,” a new drama premiering on NBC Monday, follows its title character through three parallel timelines to show how everyday choices can alter the course of life. The series’ pilot introduces three versions of Joe Kimbreau, whose paths diverge following his college graduation, and as star James Wolk told...
How Ordinary Joe Made Star James Wolk Reconsider His Own Life

Watch: "Ordinary Joe" & "La Brea" Brings the Drama This Fall on NBC. Sometimes, "What if?" is the most dangerous question you can ask. For the most part, it's unanswerable. Unless you're conducting a scientific experiment, you can only find out what happens if you make one choice. You can't go back and see what would have become of your life if you chose the other college, or took the other job, or picked the other person. You can dwell on it if you want, but that probably won't get you anywhere.
NBC's Ordinary Joe Serves Up Mostly Ordinary Drama, but with Three Times the James Wolk

If there’s one thing to be said about NBC’s new series Ordinary Joe, it’s that it’s ambitious. The show, which started as a script written by Felicity co-creator Matt Reeves in 2007, explores a question we’ve all had at one time or another: What if there were three TV shows starring the handsome visage of James Wolk on at the same time? That’s essentially what we’re getting here, and in a way it almost makes up for the fact Fox cheated us out of an entire show by prematurely canceling Lone Star, in which Wolk played a con man living a double life, all those years ago.
James Wolk imagines what he's doing in three alternate universes

This fall, James Wolk will play a cop. Sorry, a nurse. Wait… a rock star? Actually, on the Sliding Doors-esque, what-if drama Ordinary Joe (premiering Monday at 10 p.m. on NBC), fresh-faced protagonist Joe Kimbreau lives out three different versions of his life following a fateful fork in the road on college graduation night. "This was a real joy to take on," says Wolk, who starred as a character living a double life on Lone Star. "I've played two characters before, but I'd never played three. It's a great challenge because you really have to just switch gears.... When you're playing three characters, you have no idea what day it is."
James Wolk on Keeping the Core of His 'Ordinary Joe' Character While Crafting Distinct Relationships Across Timelines

“Ordinary Joe,” NBC’s latest tearjerker drama, starts simply enough with the eponymous young man (played by James Wolk) graduating from college. He is at a time in his life where the world is both widely open to him, but also demanding that he make important decisions about who he will be and what he will do — and because of that, the narrative of the show splits into three distinct timelines.
'Ordinary Joe' Delivers James Wolk Three Times, Trying to Capture 'This Is Us' Magic: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.
What to Watch: Ordinary Joe, The Big Leap, Goliath

The busiest week of the year is upon us. There is a wealth of new and returning TV shows coming your way this week. As usual, you're going to need to pick what you want to watch live because many of these shows are on the broadcast networks. Check out...
NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’: TV Review

The drama weaves together three parallel life paths — nurse, cop, rock star — for Joe Kimbreau, an indecisive New Yorker played by James Wolk. For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show. On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life.
Is Ordinary Joe on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the three alternate lives of Joe Kimbreau, an ordinary man who must make a crucial decision at a particular juncture that will affect the course of his entire life. Created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend, the show stars James Wolk (‘Tell Me A Story‘) in the titular role. The series has received a mixed response from critics, but the engaging plot and the somewhat experimental concept have received considerable praise. If you wish to uncover how certain decisions can have an impact on your entire life, the show will appeal to you. Here’s how you can stream it online!
PREVIEW: New NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’ explores the what-ifs of life

(NBC) – The fall TV season gets underway tonight night on NBC and the new drama “Ordinary Joe” explores how choices made at a pivotal moment in a person’s life, can lead to very different results and show how each one takes title character, Joe Kimbrough, down a very different road.
Ordinary Joe: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Joe find happiness (in any of his life stories) in the first season of the Ordinary Joe TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ordinary Joe is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Ordinary Joe here.
Charlie Barnett talks new NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat down with Charlie Barnett to talk new NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe‘. Barnett talks about what it was like growing up on a house boat, his experiences at The Juilliard School, his loving family, and the importance of representation. ‘Ordinary Joe’ premiered on Monday, September 20th,...
NBC's Ordinary Joe works, for now, because of Josh Wolk's charisma

"For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show," says Angie Han. "On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life. It’s tough to tell, in the first two episodes given to critics for review, where any of this is headed in the long run. But for the time being, the series lands in the sweet spot where it’s just out-there enough to attract curiosity, and yet familiar enough to qualify as comfort viewing." Han adds that Wolk's Joe is "more Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors, not Loki in Loki. It all works well enough for now, in large part because Wolk makes for such an eminently likable lead. It’s as if the TV gods, realizing how many go-nowhere leading-man TV roles Wolk has endured, have decided to throw him three more chances at once, and he certainly makes the most of them. Wolk wears Joe’s three personas like old favorite shirts: worn in, comfortable, flattering in their imperfections. And he shares such affable chemistry with all his co-stars — especially Charlie Barnett as Joe’s childhood BFF Eric, who balances Joe’s bashful indecision with sarcastic humor and a take-charge attitude — that it becomes easy to believe all these people would be destined to stay in one another’s orbit."
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Way Leads On To Way

NBC has another hit on their hands. Ordinary Joe showed a charming, heartfelt drama about how one decision can alter your life. Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) had to make an important decision at his college graduation that affected three different life courses on Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 1. He...
What’s Next For Ordinary Joe?

It may be called Ordinary Joe, but star James Wolk wants you to know it’s not just Joe’s show. By now, you may have been able to catch the first episode of NBC’s newest drama, which follows Joe Kimbreau through the three lives he lives after making three different decisions after graduation: follow Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), follow Amy (Natalie Martinez) or go to dinner with his family.
