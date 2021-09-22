Post Mountain VFD receives grant from new Wildfire Safety Funding
The California Fire Foundation has announced $680,000 in wildfire safety grants to 55 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program – including $134,763 to 10 North State fire departments and a conservation group to fund personal protective equipment, specialized firefighting equipment, and programs for vegetation mitigation and fuel reduction.www.trinityjournal.com
