Trinity County, CA

Post Mountain VFD receives grant from new Wildfire Safety Funding

trinityjournal.com
 5 days ago

The California Fire Foundation has announced $680,000 in wildfire safety grants to 55 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program – including $134,763 to 10 North State fire departments and a conservation group to fund personal protective equipment, specialized firefighting equipment, and programs for vegetation mitigation and fuel reduction.

