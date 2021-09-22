CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the official trailer for the film adaptation of Nella Larsen’s

By Vanessa Willoughby
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last! We now have a full-length trailer for actor and director Rebecca Hall’s cinematic adaptation of Passing. The film, based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella of the same name, centers on two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), who are living in New York in the late 1920s. Both can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposing sides of the color line. One fateful summer, the childhood friends are reunited, changing the course of their lives forever.

lithub.com

