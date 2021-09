The newly redesigned iPad mini isn't an iPad Pro mini. It's an iPad Air mini, which is cool because the original iPad Air was literally an iPad mini biggie. The point being, the mini and the Air, the Air and the mini, they've mostly been in lockstep over the last many years. Mostly. This year, the mini is playing catch up… but also one up. It's like a foldable phone that doesn't fold… or do traditional phone calls but can still fit in the back pocket of your non-hipster, non-skinny jeans, or the palm of many larger-sized hands.

