CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

TV tonight: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Masked Singer’ launch new seasons

By Chuck Barney
Marin Independent Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS): Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council. (“Survivor” super fan Joan Morris provides her traditional rundown of the cast, which includes a Bay Area resident. For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
Fox 32 Chicago

Nick Cannon reveals ‘The Masked Singer’ will have its ‘biggest stars’ yet in season 6

LOS ANGELES - An exciting new season of "The Masked Singer" is upon us, and Nick Cannon, the host of the series, says its sixth season will feature some major surprises. "It’s bigger and better and more fabulous than ever," Cannon told FOX Television Stations Friday. "The costumes are next level, and the people under the costumes are the biggest stars we’ve had yet."
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Dancing with the Stars Season 30: Contestants, Dancers, Judges, and Everything to Know

Popular dancing competition showDancing With the Stars is back for its milestone 30th season this fall with a cast that includes several reality TV stars, an NBA champion, a pop sensation, and the reigning women's gymnastics all-around gold medalist. Also, for the first time ever, the show will feature a same-sex couple in the ballroom. During a Q&A with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, host Tyra Banks said that having a same-sex couple is "so new and so exciting" and she thinks it is "going to change lives" and "going to save lives."
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
fox13news.com

Former 'The Masked Singer' competitors share advice for season 6 newcomers

LOS ANGELES - We’re closing in on a new season of "The Masked Singer" — and in anticipation of the premiere, former contestants are "unmasking" their advice to the future singers of season 6. The season 5 winner underneath the pig costume was revealed as iconic singer Nick Lachey, famous...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 costumes, judges and host [PHOTOS]

Season 6 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show “The Masked Singer” is set to premiere September 22, 2021. Nick Cannon is back full-time as host after being diagnosed with Covid-19 (and temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash) at the beginning of Season 5. The judges’ panel for this sixth installment once again consists of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — they’ve all been with the show since the first episode. The network has unveiled high-res photos of nine of the new costumes: Baby, Banana Split, Beach Ball, Bull, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Mallard and Queen Of Hearts....
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6: Now YOU can predict who will win and who’ll be unmasked first

We’re so close to the premiere of “The Masked Singer” Season 6 on Fox that we can already taste the banana split. In anticipation of this Fall 2021 installment, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and give us your thoughts on who will win “TMS” and who’ll be unmasked first. Get started right now — it’s free and easy! The secret celebrity who outlasts all of the others will take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy, joining former winners T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun and Nick...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Billy Milligan
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Reveals New Clues, Hints at Big Twist

The Masked Singer set is supposed to be top secret, but some of us crave all the latest gossip behind the scenes. Luckily, one Twitter account has been spilling all of the tea about Season 6. Miss Masky’s recent tweet is about a few things overheard on set from Banana Split and Pepper.
TV SERIES
fox35orlando.com

‘The Masked Singer’: Panelist Jenny McCarthy says season 6 ‘does not disappoint’

LOS ANGELES - Another brand new season of "The Masked Singer" is right around the corner — and the panelists we all know and love are sounding off. The four panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — are back, and in a newly released video from FOX, they teased the new season and revealed what makes up an epic contestant on "The Masked Singer."
MUSIC
Tom's Guide

How to watch The Masked Singer season 6 online without cable

It’s mask o‘clock tonight when we watch The Masked Singer season 6 online, even without cable. The Fox reality competition show is back with a new cast of secret celebrities wearing even more bonkers outfits. The mission, though, remains the same: can you guess who's behind the masks?. The Masked...
TV & VIDEOS
The Sun US

How long has Survivor been on TV and how many seasons are there?

SURVIVOR is back after their year-long hiatus for the Season 41 premiere on CBS on Sept. 22, after the program was pulled from the 2020 schedule. The decision came amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and filming was pushed back to Spring 2021. How many seasons of Survivor is there?. After 20...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#The Masked Singer#Nyu#Nbc#Reality Tv
startattle.com

Bull The Masked Singer 2021 “Drops of Jupiter” Train Season 6 Week 1

Bull performs “Drops of Jupiter” by Train, The Masked Singer 2021 Season 6 Week 1. Startattle.com – The Masked Singer. Bull The Masked Singer Season 6 “Drops of Jupiter”. Bull The Masked Singer “Drops of Jupiter”. Show: The Masked Singer. Season: The Masked Singer 2021 (Season 6) Host: Nick Cannon.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer season 6: Meet Pepper, Mother Nature Mask!

With the premiere of The Masked Singer season 6 coming on Fox next week, there are still questions aplenty about what this season will look like. Or, just what sort of masked performances you’ll have a chance to see. Want to get a small glimpse as to what’s coming? Then...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Who Is Puffer Fish in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to the newest singers during Wednesday night's premiere (to catch up on the show live, turn to FuboTV which is offering a free trial for new subscribers). Fans got to see their first look at Octopus, Bull, Mother Nature, Puffer Fish, and the Skunk. Puffer Fish, in particular, got the judges talking. But, who is the Puffer Fish?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Netflix
talesbuzz.com

‘Survivor’ & ‘The Masked Singer’ Tie For Wednesday, ‘Chicago’ Trio Down – Talesbuzz

Competition was the name of the game on Wednesday as the season premieres of Survivor and The Masked Singer tied to top primetime ratings. Survivor, which rung in Season 41 with a two-hour premiere, drew in a 1.0 demo rating and 6.02 million viewers, per fast nationals. The competition series returned after a 16-month break with a set of fresh-faced contestants looking to boast their skills at in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. Survivor slipped from its pre-pandemic premiere in February 2020 (1.3, 6.68M).
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The Masked Singer: Who is Dalmatian?

FOX promised fans that the Masked Singer's newest costumes will "shock" them. With an exciting new season set to premiere on September 22, the Masked Singer keeps dropping hints. Who is Dalmatian?. The Dalmatian was the first new competitor announced by Fox on August 6 2021. The floppy-eared dog sports...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy