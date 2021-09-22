CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Thursday: Deep-Diving Nine PBS Film Explores History Of 7 Navy Ships Named St. Louis

stlpublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When St. Louisan Kara Vaninger began sketching out a plan of attack for her latest film, she envisioned some significant travel ahead. After all, she would be detailing the commissioning of a brand-new U.S. Navy Ship — the 3,500-ton USS St. Louis (LCS-19) — whose launch would take place many miles from the Midwest, despite the ship’s name.

news.stlpublicradio.org

