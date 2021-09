In a typical year, if such a thing exists anymore, the streets of downtown Minneapolis would be awash in red and khaki this week for Target’s Fall National Week event. A giant pep rally that kicks off the key retail season, the festivities generally include at least a couple of star sightings— John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and the like. But for the second year, the event, which wraps up today, is fully virtual. You can be sure the Zoom schedule for 20,000 Target team members and leaders includes celebrity pop-ins and musical performances, but one thing that hasn’t changed: Target keeps the details under wraps.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO