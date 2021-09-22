Federal Reserve meeting days have been good for the stock market — until Powell starts talking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
