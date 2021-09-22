Federal Reserve meeting days have been good for the stock market — until Powell starts talking

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he will retire this week and disclosed that he has qualified for a kidney transplant. Rosengren's announcement also comes after investments by him and other Fed officials last year have raised questions about the Fed's ethics rules. Rosengren had already planned to retire in June when he reached the Fed's mandatory retirement age, but decided to retire Thursday to focus on his health. Rosengren has worked at the Boston Fed for 35 years and spent the last 14 as president. During the pandemic, the Boston Fed oversaw the Main Street...

HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO