Basketball

Don’t Count on Seeing the Tigers in Mass After Saturday

By Rock M Nation
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou guys, I like Massachusetts. I really do. My parents lived in Fall River (home of Lizzie Borden and Battleship Cove, for you history buffs out there) for 13 years, and I L-O-V-E Boston. While I would never cheer for their sports teams (aside from the Celtics— big Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum fan here), the area is amazing. The history, the architecture, the schools, the atmosphere… all top notch. But just as I will likely never visit again, if Drinkwitz has anything to say about it, the Tigers will not either.

