Darren Collison worked out for the Golden State Warriors a couple of weeks ago. On paper, he was a great fit. An elite three-point shooter that has averaged over ten points per game throughout his decade-long career. The waters do get a little murky when you realize Collison missed all of last season. He didn’t play at all the last two seasons despite being just 34 years old.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO