La Salle, KPMG partner through new endowed accounting professorship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KPMG Endowed Professorship in Accounting will improve accessibility to tools, trainings, and other academic resources for La Salle accounting students and faculty. La Salle University has partnered with KPMG to establish an endowed professorship through the financial support of more than 75 alumni who are presently or were previously employed by the Big Four accounting firm.

lasalle.edu

School of Business

Since its last AACSB accreditation extension, the School of Business has demonstrated continuous growth and improvement throughout its undergraduate and MBA programs. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 900 accredited business schools worldwide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
