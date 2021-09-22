CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uh, what are your goals?

By Faz d. Hoo Joined:
 5 days ago

I don't think going 11-1 is remotely realistic. Let's say our goal is to finish the regular season ranked. We'd have to finish 7-2 or thereabouts to achieve that goal. This Wake game is as close to a must-win game as you can have in September. GT/Duke are also must-wins. The other games are less so.

The Uvalde Leader-News

UHS will not run Saturday at Ingram

Uvalde High School cross-country runners will not be competing in the Ingram meet Saturday. The Uvaldeans were scheduled to participate, but UHS head cross-country coach Libby Gonzales decided to pull her team. “We’ve been running on non-stop weekends since mid-August. We will focus on two weeks of solid training and...
UVALDE, TX
UHS Volleyball Win Two

By Coach Breck Grove vs Ashby, September 7: We opened our conference play at home against the Ashby Arrows with a 3-0 win (25-19, 25-12, 26-24). I was very proud of the team effort our girls gave. We have been working on pulling together and cutting back on unforced mistakes. We had many long rallies and after falling behind by as much as 8 points in the 3rd set, it was good to see our girls fight back to finish strong. Underwood moves to 1-1 on the season and faces Hillcrest next. Stats: Moraes Bugbee 4 kills, 12/13 serving with 3 aces, 5 digs, 4 blocks. Liz Lukken 10/11 serving 1 ace, 6 kills, 15 digs. Brianna Evavold 9 digs. Ezrah Baker 7/8 6 kills. Amber Frigaard 10/11 serving, 11 digs. Becca Johnson 12/13 serving 6 set assists, 7 digs. Kallyn Grove 17/17 serving 2 aces, 19 set assists, 5 kills, 9 digs. vs Hillcrest, September 9: Underwood defeated a young and relentless Hillcrest team, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-21). We move to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Little Eight conference. I was proud of our team for playing a very focused and consistent game tonight. Stats: Ezrah Baker: 12 kills, 13/15 serve w/ 2 aces, 5 digs. Moraes Bugbee 12 digs, 15/16 serves, 3 blocks 4 kills. Kallyn Grove 22 set assists, 6/6 serving, 11 digs. Elizabeth Lukken 8 kills, 6/7 serving and 8 digs. At Ada Tournament September 11: The Ada Tournament was a great day of growth for us. We competed hard against some tough teams. Roseau but came up short losing 25-19, 24-26, 10-15. The very next game was against Ada who lost to 2-0 (19-25, 15-25). We rounded out pool play with a 2-1 win over Fischer climax 20-25, 25-9, 16-14. We beat win-e-Mac 25-6, 25-17 and red lake county central 25-21, 25-20 to win the white division playoffs. Stats: Amber Frigaard 37 digs33/35 serves with 4 aces. Kallyn grove 80 set assists, 42/43 serves with 6 aces, 9 kills, 22 digs, 5 blocks. Moraes Bugbee 28 digs 10 blocks, 30 kills, 33/35 serving with 2 aces. Elizabeth Lukken 27 kills, 34/34 serving with 7 aces, 9 digs, 3 blocks. Ezrah baker 43/48 serving 5 aces, 22 kills, 16 digs.
UNDERWOOD, MN
One of my all time favorites!

Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett on what on-court trait is nonnegotiable: -- Five Pillar 09/26/2021 5:51PM. This also cracks the code on people who stick it out in the program and -- MountieHoo1105 09/27/2021 07:16AM. Let's be honest here. This is coach-speak and it means absolutely nothing. -- Faz d....
BASKETBALL
Sports
Not 6 for 20 for 67 yards bad. 6 first downs in the whole game this week

Matt Nagy with the worst scheme / paying calling in the history of the NFL. -- Blah 09/26/2021 4:22PM. Fields had 6 first down over 6 drives last week. More of the same -- HooWorldOrder 09/26/2021 5:08PM. He also had two drops and ridiculous penalty that wiped out ... --...
NFL
Yes, I remember the roster attrition.

If you have only two playable defensive linemen, you're probably going run a lot of 2-5-4 or something similar. If you have only 3-4 playable defensive backs, you have linebackers try to fill the gap, so to speak. Switching a few players around is not really a significant scheme change. As a matter of fact, we are back in the same setup as per usual this year, with supposedly competent DBs.
FOOTBALL
A player can only if they catch it

If they bat it, it is either a penalty or a safety. It also becomes a live ball, so if the defense bats it back in play and the kicking team recovers it, it's a TD.
SPORTS
47 total yards in an nfl game not enough for you?

Matt Nagy with the worst scheme / paying calling in the history of the NFL. -- Blah 09/26/2021 4:22PM. Fields had 6 first down over 6 drives last week. More of the same -- HooWorldOrder 09/26/2021 5:08PM. He also had two drops and ridiculous penalty that wiped out ... --...
NFL
If so, no on should be allowed to play Bama.

Next year will be the final year of college football as we have known it. -- hawkb 09/26/2021 8:05PM. Everyone saying this is the end of college football as we’ve known it are -- AbusiveTubesock 09/26/2021 9:26PM. It's been like that for decades in Columbus. That never bothered me ......
NFL
Yep, we are...

There was a strong sentiment from the original post that the hate thrown Wessler's way was due to ranking...so I am speaking more to that than your post specifically, even if Im replying to it. Mike Young does a great job in player evaluation and player development. But not everyone...
SPORTS
Imagine having the no 1 guy ...

At his weight coming in and then he decides to shirt so he can develop even further. It's possible Nic would even be ranked higher than Sam in one year. Sam has more time to strengthen, but he was tossed around pretty good at Nationals last year at 125. Again Sam will get stronger and I like what we have in him but Nic will come in with national championship expectations on day 1.
SPORTS
He also had two drops and ridiculous penalty that wiped out ...

3 long pass plays. Any Bears fan will tell you last week wasn't the problem. This week, he had no chance. If you watched the game today, this was the most QB pressures in the last 2 years. The OL and play calling sucked. In fact, every rookie QB is...
NFL

