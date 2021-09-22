Uh, what are your goals?

By Coach Breck Grove vs Ashby, September 7: We opened our conference play at home against the Ashby Arrows with a 3-0 win (25-19, 25-12, 26-24). I was very proud of the team effort our girls gave. We have been working on pulling together and cutting back on unforced mistakes. We had many long rallies and after falling behind by as much as 8 points in the 3rd set, it was good to see our girls fight back to finish strong. Underwood moves to 1-1 on the season and faces Hillcrest next. Stats: Moraes Bugbee 4 kills, 12/13 serving with 3 aces, 5 digs, 4 blocks. Liz Lukken 10/11 serving 1 ace, 6 kills, 15 digs. Brianna Evavold 9 digs. Ezrah Baker 7/8 6 kills. Amber Frigaard 10/11 serving, 11 digs. Becca Johnson 12/13 serving 6 set assists, 7 digs. Kallyn Grove 17/17 serving 2 aces, 19 set assists, 5 kills, 9 digs. vs Hillcrest, September 9: Underwood defeated a young and relentless Hillcrest team, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-21). We move to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Little Eight conference. I was proud of our team for playing a very focused and consistent game tonight. Stats: Ezrah Baker: 12 kills, 13/15 serve w/ 2 aces, 5 digs. Moraes Bugbee 12 digs, 15/16 serves, 3 blocks 4 kills. Kallyn Grove 22 set assists, 6/6 serving, 11 digs. Elizabeth Lukken 8 kills, 6/7 serving and 8 digs. At Ada Tournament September 11: The Ada Tournament was a great day of growth for us. We competed hard against some tough teams. Roseau but came up short losing 25-19, 24-26, 10-15. The very next game was against Ada who lost to 2-0 (19-25, 15-25). We rounded out pool play with a 2-1 win over Fischer climax 20-25, 25-9, 16-14. We beat win-e-Mac 25-6, 25-17 and red lake county central 25-21, 25-20 to win the white division playoffs. Stats: Amber Frigaard 37 digs33/35 serves with 4 aces. Kallyn grove 80 set assists, 42/43 serves with 6 aces, 9 kills, 22 digs, 5 blocks. Moraes Bugbee 28 digs 10 blocks, 30 kills, 33/35 serving with 2 aces. Elizabeth Lukken 27 kills, 34/34 serving with 7 aces, 9 digs, 3 blocks. Ezrah baker 43/48 serving 5 aces, 22 kills, 16 digs.

UNDERWOOD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO