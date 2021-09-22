Former Buffs return to Caliche School

Caliche School is welcoming several new teachers this school year, but many are not new to RE-1 Valley School District and in some instances have taught at Caliche previously. Among the new faces is Caliche High School math teacher Jennifer Svoboda. An “old” newbie, she worked in the district previously both at Caliche School and in Sterling for nine years – six at Caliche and three in Sterling. After her family moved to the family farm, she decided to take some time off to help her husband and raise her two-year-old son, though she still subbed in the district.