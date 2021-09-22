CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sterling, CO

Former Buffs return to Caliche School

By Callie Jones
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 5 days ago

Caliche School is welcoming several new teachers this school year, but many are not new to RE-1 Valley School District and in some instances have taught at Caliche previously. Among the new faces is Caliche High School math teacher Jennifer Svoboda. An “old” newbie, she worked in the district previously both at Caliche School and in Sterling for nine years – six at Caliche and three in Sterling. After her family moved to the family farm, she decided to take some time off to help her husband and raise her two-year-old son, though she still subbed in the district.

www.journal-advocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sterling, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Center, CO
City
Sterling, CO
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caliche#Mathematics#Elementary Education#Buffs

Comments / 0

Community Policy