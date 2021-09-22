Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' Trailer Is Sizzling Hot

Fans have been eager for Rihanna to hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show for years and the pop superstar has thoughts about the fuss. While doing press for her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, the media mogul spoke with E!’s Daily Pop about potentially being booked for the 2022 installment. "Super Bowl is in L.A. JAY-Z picks up the phone and he says, 'Yo, we need you to this.' Are you sending him to voicemail or are you saying yes because everyone is saying you are the frontrunner for this?” Rih was asked, to which she responded with some humor. “You check in with your sources? I mean, we'll see. We'll see. We'll see. Never know. I mean, Super Bowl, who isn't into it?"

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO