Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' Trailer Is Sizzling Hot

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the one-minute teaser, the pop titan is seen taking an elevator to the top of a skyscraper, before the featured models take their own rides to the top to the sounds of Helena's "Do It to ‘Em." The upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will drop on Friday via Amazon Prime Video to coincide with Rihanna's new lingerie collection. The upcoming drop will include all-inclusive sizing ranging from 32A to 42H/46DDD for bras and XS–3X/S–XXXL for underwear and sleepwear.

