3 Key Areas Where Employers Must Effectively Communicate Right Now

We are at the beginning of a “new normal” workplace. The early stages of any paradigm-shifting change is the figuring out and experimentation stage. Employers are all trying to define what the new normal should look like for their company. It's also during this beginning phase that employees tend to feel the most uncomfortable, because there are many unknowns involved. Where so much is unknown, rumors tend to spread like wildfire among employees, further exacerbating the uncertainty.