When will the unvaccinated help the rest of us out?: Letter

St. Cloud Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will the unvaccinated help the rest of us out? It's reported that the unvaccinated have caused an extra 2.3 billion in expenses in hospitalizations, not to mention deaths! Now the deaths are affecting younger kids!. We see large gatherings of folks at entertainment venues that bring back viruses that...

Comments / 30

munzie
5d ago

You can not give me one legitimate reason to take it. People that’s had the jab still get Covid, and the efficiency is what 8 months? Pass

Reply
19
wrecked11
5d ago

The unvaccinated delivered your packages while you were hiding. The unvaccinated cared for the sick. The unvaccinated did everything that you were scared to do so you should show some respect for them.

Reply
12
eric elderkin
5d ago

if the vaccines are so great why do they think the unvaccinated are the problem. plz explain that point to me so it's clear .

Reply
14
