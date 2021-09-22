This Trash Can Hides a Seriously Innovative, Oddly Satisfying Feature

Let’s get one thing straight: We make trash. From the nasty trash (like food waste and used paper towels) to the space-taking trash (like egg or milk cartons), trash is, like Thanos, who is the trash of the universe, inevitable. It might stink up a whole room if you’re not careful, and what’s even worse is that once that diabolical odor enters your nostrils, you’ll become too disgusted to go near it. This happens to me once a week, sometimes twice, when I am too repelled by the smelly abyss of my trash can to place my own hands in the bin and push down the heap to create more space. I just take the garbage bag out and get it over with. Thankfully, the trash chute room on my apartment floor is right by my unit. Others are not that lucky.