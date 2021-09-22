Boston Celtics: 3 bench players that could play massive roles for Cs

Ever since the Boston Celtics went about and selected Jayson Tatum third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, fans and media alike knew that the franchise landed someone special. From his heroic rookie campaign that brought the Cs to within just one win from nabbing their first Finals berth since 2010 to his unbelievable 2020-21 season where he finished off as a top-10 scorer in the league with averages of 26.4 points per night, the wing has proven time and time again that he’s truly one of the best building blocks in the game today.

