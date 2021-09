In the age of 10,000 renaissances (See: mullets, shags, Twilight, and streaky highlights), here's one most of my pals in the beauty world weren't expecting: Clinique's lipstick in Black Honey. It's a phenomenal product on so many fronts: It's creamy, has a gorgeous sheen, works on every skin tone, and makes it look like you just ate a whole bag of cherries. But for you guys to make it sell out everywhere? That's a twist. And who do we have to thank for the viral sensation? None other than TikTok Lord of the Rings superfan who discovered that Liv Tyler wore the lipstick in the movies. Cue millions upon millions flying to beauty stores trying to get their hands on one.

