Thailand: BoT to leave rates unchanged in September – UOB

Pablo Piovano
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, suggests the BoT would leave its policy rate intact at next week’s meeting. “While we keep our call for BoT to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.50% for the whole of 2021, the absence of uniformity amongst policy members (given 2 dissenters who voted for a rate cut) suggests that a rate cut cannot be entirely ruled out, should macroeconomic fundamentals worsen into 2H21.”

EUR/USD: German election uncertainty has limited initial impact on euro – MUFG

“The wafer-thin margin of victory for the SPD creates even more uncertainty over the likely formation of the next government and leaves an array of potential coalition options still on the table. Coalitions talks are expected to take weeks and possibly months. The continued uncertainty is one reason why there has been limited euro reaction to the initial election results.”
Philippines: BSP remained on hold last week – UOB

Julia Goh, Senior Economist at UOB Group, and Economist Loke Siew Ting, reviews the latest BSP event. “As expected, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) continued to retain its accommodative monetary policy stance… The central bank kept the overnight reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 2.00% for the seventh straight meeting. Likewise, both the overnight deposit rate and lending rate were also left untouched at 1.50% and 2.50% respectively.”
Goldman cuts China 2021 GDP projections to 7.8%

Goldman Sachs (GS) follows the general market tone while triming 2021 GDP growth forecasts for China. The US bank recently revised down the growth projections to 7.8% versus 8.2% prior. Details suggest that the Q3 2021 GDP forecast is slashed to 0.0% QoQ. “We revise down our Q3 real GDP...
Breaking: Bank of England leaves policy settings unchanged as expected

The Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% and kept the Asset Purchase Facility steady at £895 billion at the end of September policy meeting, as was widely expected. BoE votes 9-0 for rate decision; votes 7-2 for QE...
BoJ kept the steady hand in September… again – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assesses the latest BoJ monetary policy meeting. “The Bank of Japan (BOJ), as widely expected, decided to keep its policy measures unchanged at its Monetary Policy Meeting in September. The main policy decision was again not unanimous as the BOJ policy board member Goshi Kataoka dissented again for the same reasons as the previous meeting in July. There was a unanimous agreement on the details of BOJ’s Climate Response Financing Operations of which the outline was first published in July and given more details in September. For the economic outlook, the BOJ also kept its cautious recovery outlook but downgraded its assessment for exports and factory output which has “been affected by supply-side constraints.” There was no notable change to the inflation outlook.”
South Africa Breaking News: USD/ZAR falls to support, SARB keeps rates unchanged

SARB (South African Reserve Bank) holds off on rate hikes as unemployment remains at historical highs. Visit DailyFX Education to discover how Central Banks impact Forex. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has kept repo rate unchanged at the record low level of 3.5% despite fears of rising inflation.Despite a higher than expected CPI (consumer price index) for August, figures remain within the Reserve Bank's current target range of 3 – 6%.
Indonesia: BI kept rates on hold – UOB

Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist at UOB Group, Haris Handy and Yari Mayaseti review the recent interest rate decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI). “Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark rate unchanged at record low of 3.50% at its September 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC) as the economy continued to recover from the country’s worst COVID-19 wave. The benchmark rate has been at that level since February, and BI has signaled the bank could remain on hold at least until year-end. Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system amid low inflation, projected low inflation and efforts to revive economic growth.”
Base rate unchanged at 0.1% but bank issues inflation warning

The MPC aims to meet the 2% inflation target in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 September 2021, the MPC concluded that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. Committee members voted unanimously to maintain bank rate at 0.1%, the...
BoE leaves policy unchanged as job fears loom

The Bank of England said it expected inflation to peak at more than 4% in 2021 but left monetary policy unchanged as the central bank focused on slowing growth and potential job losses over rising prices. The BoE's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to leave interest rates at a record...
Epic Fed Needle Threading Leaves Rates Relatively Unchanged

Mortgage rates were surprisingly steady today as the bond market reacted to a new policy announcement from the Fed. Perhaps "reacted" is the wrong word considering the market's response. Specifically, the bond market (which dictates interest rates on mortgages and beyond) was hard to distinguish from most any other random trading day. That's nothing short of impressive given what transpired.
PBoC: No changes expected at its meeting – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the PBoC to keep the LPR unchanged at this week’s meeting. “Monetary policy support is likely to be stepped up as recent economic data pointed to sharply weaker outlook in 2H21.”. “While we expect the PBoC to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio...
BoE: First rate hike seen in 2023 – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann still sees the BoE hiking rates in 2023. “UK policymakers will probably want more time to see how the labour market adjusts to the expiration of the furlough scheme before withdrawing stimulus.”. “While we certainly would not rule out an earlier move, our base...
NZD/USD: No changes to the consolidative theme – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘there is room for NZD to weaken but a sustained decline below 0.7085 is unlikely’. Our expectations did not materialize as NZD traded in a quiet manner between 0.7098 and 0.7121. The current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation and for today, NZD is expected to trade sideways, likely within a 0.7100/0.7140 range.”
Equities recover despite China worries [Video]

The Evergrande debt crisis, the Chinese energy crackdown on missed targets and the ban on cryptocurrencies have been shaking the markets, along with Federal Reserve’s (Fed) more hawkish policy stance last week, and not only on its QE taper front but also regarding the interest rates. Natural gas futures rebound...
Stock markets higher, eyes on US, German politics

Stocks are higher in early trade in Europe, with the DAX jumping 1% at the open as it looks as though Germany is heading for a traffic light coalition – more left, more green. Deadlock for now but it’s all much of the same pro-Europe, pro-tax, pro-windmills type affair so who ultimately becomes Chancellor probably shouldn’t matter too much. Stocks in London was also up close to 1% and the FTSE 100 trades further to the top of the range above 7,100. Stocks pared some gains within the first half hour of trading. Following a two-month struck last week it’s been a solid turnaround and shows there is not a lot of alternatives (TINA) still, though that starts to look like a different equation should bond yields continue to pick up. US futures are also pointing to a positive open on Wall Street later after last week’s rollercoaster saw the S&P 500 rise 0.5% and the Dow Jones 0.6%, breaking a three-week losing streak. I’d expect near-term volatility to persist, further chop and change and rotation as markets price for tighter monetary policy, with hikes in 2022, as well as persistent inflation. US 10 year yields trade above 1.44% this morning having touched the highest since the start of July, end of June last week.
Markets start week with gains after German elections

While last week started with stock markets being shaken by the Evergrande situation which saw global indices dropping to multi-month lows, this week is starting with some upward moves after the SPD party secured a win in the German federal elections. Despite positive sentiment in markets, this was the most likely outcome and didnt come as much of a shock to investors who will be looking towards this week's central bankers for further indication of potential monetary policy changes. While the Euro continues to pull back, it will be important to see if today’s speeches will support the single market currency or if it will push past recent lows, a move which would see it drop to the lowest level since mid-August.
Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
EUR/CHF to head back to the 1.09 mark on high eurozone CPI – ING

EUR/CHF is steady after a quarterly Swiss National Bank meeting that was another non-event for FX markets. The eurozone will release Consumer Price Index data on Thursday, and a high reading could drag the EUR/CHF pair back to the 1.09 level, in the view of analysts at ING. “Suffice to...
