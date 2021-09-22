CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport takes first step to a more rugged future

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda's TrailSport era begins here, with the refreshed 2022 Passport. TrailSport, remember, is the new off-road focused trim that's Honda both taking advantage of prevailing currents and asking the room, "Have you forgotten who we are and what we can do?" With the current lineup going Sport, EX-L, Touring, and Elite, we believe the rugged player will slot below the Elite. Honda didn't mention Sport or Touring in its press release, so we'll see if there are changes in store for the trim steps.

www.autoblog.com

