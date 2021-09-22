CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changing the filibuster (from a Dutch word for ‘pirate’)

Canton Daily Ledger
Cover picture for the articleAnticipating and preventing a filibuster took considerable effort by bipartisan negotiators who achieved a 69-30 Senate approval of a $550 billion infrastructure bill, and now senators and President Biden are scrambling to pass voting rights. Amy Klobucher (D-Minn.) and James Clyburn (D-S.C.), respectively, are substituting the compromise Freedom to Vote Act for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and are pushing for a filibuster exception to voting rights.

