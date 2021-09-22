CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Represent: Jaylen Brown is on the forefront of change

By CelticsBlog
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball, a game, is second nature to men like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are superhuman talents who have failed more than any of us have in the thing they’ve mastered, yet have succeeded to a level so rare, it’s practically untouchable. Thus, the failures, while parsed at the moment, are rendered moot after 82 games plus the playoffs. But on the internet? Failure is front and center — failure to respond, failure to adhere to expectations, failure to please everyone. It’s a subjective monster, and yet Tatum and Brown seem to have conquered it all.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Gets Married With The Help Of Lakers Teammates

Anthony Davis is looking to bounce back this NBA season after succumbing to injuries for most of the 2021 season. Now, the Lakers are loaded up with talent and they are expected to do big things in the Western Conference. With Davis back at 100 percent, there is no doubt they will be a threat to win the title, which would give Davis his second NBA ring.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pearce
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of specific players in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Brain
hardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: Predicting Jaylen Brown’s 2021-22 stat line

As unfortunate as a loss Jaylen Brown was to the Boston Celtics in the latter part of the 2020-21 season, his injury allowed him to experience his first entire offseason since he came into the league. With Brad Stevens and the Cs advancing past the first round and into the...
NBA
audacy.com

Jaylen Brown told Celtics ownership it was important to hire a Black head coach

Jaylen Brown has a new coach, supporting cast and clean bill of health. He’s ready to come back strong. In an interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated, the Celtics’ young All-Star opens up about the team’s summertime facelift. Most of all, he stresses the significance of playing under a Black head coach.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Discusses Need for Black Head Coaches, Social Justice, More

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown told his team's front office that hiring a Black head coach to take the place of Brad Stevens was important. "They were on board with it," Brown said, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated. "They talked about it. It wasn't like it was just about being African American. [Udoka is] more than qualified."
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen opens up about knee issue, changing Celtics' 'culture'

Jaylen Brown means business entering his sixth NBA season. The Boston Celtics guard averaged career highs in nearly every category in 2020-21 while earning his first All-Star nod. He also endured individual and collective frustration, though, dealing with a nagging knee ailment and suffering a late-season wrist injury that forced him to watch the Celtics' first-round playoff exit from the sideline.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Makes Request Of Celtics Teammates Before Start Of Season

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Jaylen Brown wants the Boston Celtics to limit the distractions in the upcoming season. The Celtics have been no strangers to headlines in recent seasons, and it hasn’t always been about their play on the court. Reports of locker room turmoil and certain soundbites from noteworthy players have served as unnecessary hindrances.
NBA
NESN

What Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has Been Working To Improve While Rehabbing

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Jaylen Brown says one of the hardest things he’s endured in his basketball career was watching as his team played without him in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics wing, amid his first All-Star campaign, had his season end early...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy