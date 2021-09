The 23rd season of women's hockey at the University of Wisconsin opens Friday with the same kind of expectations as many of the campaigns of the last 15 years. The Badgers, two-time defending NCAA champions, No. 1 in the preseason rankings and the overwhelming choice to win an eighth Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title in the last 12 years, start with a nonconference series at Lindenwood.

