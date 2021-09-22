CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Offers 4 Lessons For Staying Safe In Flash Floods

By Mose Buchele, KUT
houstonpublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlooding kills more Americans than nearly any other weather hazard, and over half of flood deaths happen on roads. That risk is increasing with climate change since hotter air can hold more moisture. As the deadly floods in the Northeast after Hurricane Ida showed, some places are less prepared than others. So we reached out to a group of experts from the flood-prone state of Texas. Here is their guidance on staying safe for people and communities facing a future with more flash floods:

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Infrastructure#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Americans#Houston Public Works

Comments / 0

Community Policy