CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

No one is controlling me. My post was

By Spudnut Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

About making others uncomfortable since the 10th day of my quarantine will be game day. Perhaps because I think about others rather than just myself. If it were day 12, I would not hesitate to go.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day
staradvertiser.com

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

IF I’M THE ONLY PERSON WEARING A MASK IN A STORE OR OTHER INDOOR LOCATION, AM I REALLY PROTECTED FROM INFECTION?. It’s true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That’s because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy