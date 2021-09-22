Alaska Cruise Countdown

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Steve Leland
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a great (albeit abbreviated) summer it has been for the great state of Alaska. For all the beauty, pristine wilderness and tales of gold that the state represents, the glitter faded when Canada’s pandemic-related travel restrictions took a toll on cruises last year. But thanks to forward-thinking politicians who rolled back regulations to allow interstate cruising, Seattle stepped forward as an embarkation port for northbound summer cruising. Quick-thinking cruise lines deployed ships to the West Coast and Alaska once again claimed its deserved place as one of summer’s most popular cruise destinations.

