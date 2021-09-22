Digital contract startup Ironclad hires Leyla Seka as COO, Helen Wang as CFO
For starters, the company is bringing on Leyla Seka as COO. Seka was most recently a partner at Operator Collective, and prior to that spent more than decade at Salesforce, where she helped launch the Salesforce AppExchange. In addition, the company has hired Helen Wang as the company’s first chief financial officer. Wang spent the previous seven years at eBay, most recently as CFO of Global Payments.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0