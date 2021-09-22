Virtual Aspiring Administrators Symposium October 2nd
The 3rd Annual Aspiring Administrators Virtual Symposium will be held this October 2nd. The theme this years is “The Next Normal: How Leaders Reset for Growth Beyond the Coronavirus.” The symposium this year will have several guest speakers from across the Texarkana area that include: Dr. Emily Cutrer (from Texas A&M University), Teresa Robinson (Principal from Liberty Eylau Early Education Center), Sherri Penix (TISD Chief Innovation Officer), and Dr. Cherry Ross Gooden (TABSE Higher Education Commission Chair).txktoday.com
