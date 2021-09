A Darby, Pennsylvania, man who had appeared to be homeless and living in front of the Marshall’s and Staples stores at the Windsor Green shopping center at 3495 Route 1 was charged with obstruction of justice for failing to leave the property and/or identify himself. The property manager reportedly asked him to leave in the incident, which was reported June 10. Police were called and told him that he had to leave, according to reports. He allegedly refused to leave and also refused to provide his name, despite being warned that he would be arrested if he did not comply, according to reports.

13 DAYS AGO