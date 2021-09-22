Padres Daily: Out of time, distance; Machado leads way in September; attendance milestone

Here is how the Giants scored their winning run last night:. A cutter Brandon Belt caught with the handle of his bat and sent just past a leaping Adam Frazier at 71 mph. A curveball Buster Posey hit off the end of his bat and lofted into left field at 74.7 mph. LaMonte Wade Jr.’s RBI single that also went off the thinner portion of his bat at 64.8 mph and cleared Fernando Tatis Jr.’s glove by two inches, sending Belt from second to home, where he arrived at the same time as the throw from Tommy Pham that Austin Nola couldn’t hold onto as Belt slid through the tag attempt.