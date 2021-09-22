CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Mary Trump Slams Uncle Donald As A ‘Loser’ After He Sues Her For $100 Million: ‘It’s Desperation’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUUR4_0c4NMTwC00
Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

The ‘Too Much And Never Enough’ author didn’t mince words, when she explained what she thinks of the former president’s attempts to sue her.

Former President Donald Trump, 75, filed a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump, 56, The New York Times, and three Times reporters on Tuesday September 21, accusing them all of partaking in a plot to get a hold of his tax records for a Times story, via The Daily Beast. Despite a large sum of money on the line, the ex-president’s niece didn’t seem too concerned with his efforts to win millions from her.

Donald is seeking at least $100 million in the suit. It tracks back to a 2018 Times story, investigating the then-president’s tax records, which won a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for the three journalists who wrote the piece: David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner. The lawsuit alleges that Mary “smuggle[d] records out of her attorney’s office and turn[ed] them over to the Times” in violation of a confidentiality agreement.

Legal action is nothing new from the Trump camp, following the 2020 election, the former president and his campaign filed numerous lawsuits to attempt to overturn the results of the election. They were unsuccessful. It’s also worth noting that a lawyer filed a suit on behalf of Trump’s brother Robert to try to halt publication of Mary’s tell-all memoir Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man. The case was dismissed, via CNBC. Mary didn’t seem shocked by her uncle’s latest lawsuit. “I think he is a f**king loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can,” she told The Daily Beast. “It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgW5Y_0c4NMTwC00
Trump’s lawsuit against his niece and ‘The New York Times’ is seeking $100 million. (Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock)

Mary has never been shy about airing her family’s dirty laundry or saying exactly what she thinks. During an August appearance on The View, the author called out then-co-host Meghan McCain for skipping an interview segment with her. “It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Begs MAGA Obsessives: Please Stop Attacking Me

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has urged MAGA fanatics to stop going after him for reporting on the ultimately pointless Republican-led Arizona election “audit” that found President Joe Biden’s margin of victory against Donald Trump was actually bigger than originally thought. In a humbling result for Trump and his most ardent supporters, the conspiracy-theory-driven recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County showed last week that Biden won by 360 more votes than reported in the first count. Kurtz hit out at Trump fans for hammering him for reporting on the result, writing: “A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media. Raising questions about possible errors & fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Desperation#Lawsuits#The New York Times#Cnbc#F King#The Daily Beast
New York Post

Donald Trump sues NY Times, his niece for uncovered tax documents

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times stemming from explosive news articles about the former president’s taxes and finances. Trump is seeking no less than $100 million in damages, accusing Mary of breaking a non-disclosure agreement by leaking his personal tax...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Telegraph

Donald Trump sues niece Mary and New York Times over tax investigation

Former US president Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit against his estranged niece Mary Trump and The New York Times, alleging they engaged in "an insidious plot" to obtain his tax returns for the paper's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of his finances. The lawsuit claims that New York Times...
POTUS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy