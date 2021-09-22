15 top-rated Wayfair couches shoppers love, all under $900
Buying a new couch is stressful. When you realize you need one, your first thought might not be to go shopping online. We get it: Most people want to test out furniture IRL and are skeptical of clicking “purchase” sight unseen. But here’s the thing — sofas are much cheaper online, especially if you head to mega home retailer Wayfair, which currently has some 14,000 couch options available that start as low as 200 bucks.www.cnn.com
Comments / 0