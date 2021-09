Without hesitation, Century boys soccer coach Hal Houghton says he has never had a team with this much talent. Houghton has been coaching the Panthers the last 12 years. "These guys are just really good," Houghton said after his team blasted Austin 6-0 on Tuesday in a Big Nine Conference match. "They make some of the things they do just look so easy. There is a lot of talent there. It's the most I've ever had since I've been coaching."

AUSTIN, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO