Environment

La Palma volcano lava engulfs homes and swimming pools

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLava pouring from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has damaged hundreds of homes, as the molten rock heads to the sea. Thousands of people have been forced to flee the path of the lava that has been spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano since Sunday.

www.bbc.com

The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
TheDailyBeast

Watch La Palma Volcano Erupt on Spanish Canary Islands as Residents Evacuate

Authorities urged residents to “exercise extreme caution” after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, according to Reuters. A flood of lava, smoke, and ash engulfed the air near the southern national park, Cumbre Vieja at El Paso. Authorities maintain that residents should steer clear of the area and avoid the roads. The islands’ government says vulnerable populations and some farm animals from around the area had already been evacuated as volcano alerts dramatically increased prior to the eruption.
earthfiles.com

Could La Palma Volcano Threaten East Coast of U. S. with Tsunami?

“Now the most amazing thing, which I’ve never experienced is that the noise coming from the volcano — it sounds like twenty fighter jets taking off and it’s extremely loud. It’s amazing.”. — Jonas Perez, local La Palma tour guide, Canary Islands. September 20, 2021 La Palma, Canary Islands. —...
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Residents race to evacuate as lava threatens villages

Residents of La Laguna village on the Canary Island of La Palma were given one hour to evacuate on Tuesday, in the wake of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption. Lava continues to fall off the hillside towards buildings and villages in the southwest, as residents hastily packed vehicles with their belongings to make their escape.
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
AFP

Canaries volcano razes hundreds of buildings as lava creeps to sea

A vast wall of molten lava creeping down the slopes of Spain's La Palma island has now destroyed 320 buildings, as distraught residents watched the flow inching towards the sea on Wednesday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday in the south of La Palma, one of seven islands that make up the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of Morocco. The EU's Copernicus observation programme said the lava now covered 154 hectares and had destroyed 320 buildings, double the figure it had given 24 hours earlier. Experts are expecting the number to rise as the slow-moving mass slides towards the island's western coast, when its interaction with the sea is likely to cause explosions and trigger toxic gas emissions.
BBC

Canary Islands: Firefighters retreat as volcano intensifies

Firefighters on the Spanish Island of La Palma have retreated due to intensifying volcanic explosions. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed. On Friday, authorities in three more towns told residents to evacuate. A thick plume of smoke now extends...
Washington Post

Here’s the latest on the erupting volcano in La Palma

A massive eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the northeast Atlantic island of La Palma has spurred evacuations, injected gases and ash high into the sky, and brought about an explosive social media firestorm. La Palma is in the Canary Islands, a part of Spain, and is home to...
BBC

Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that has managed to escape lava from an erupting volcano. People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a "miracle house". The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000...
The Independent

La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud

Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma were canceled Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week.La Palma Airport operator Aena said on Twitter that plane traffic was suspended “due to the accumulation of ash" in the air. The company said other airports in the Canary Islands were still operational.La Palma is one of the seven islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.The intensity of the volcanic eruptions has increased in recent days, prompting the evacuation of three additional villages on the island. Almost 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.Emergency crews pulled back from the volcano Friday as explosions sent molten rock and ash over a wide area. Lava flows have destroyed hundreds of buildings on the island's western side.
