CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study Unravels the Structure of Bacterial P Pili

By Stony Brook University
Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — STONY BROOK, NY, September 21, 2021 – A research team led by David Thanassi, PhD, of Stony Brook University, has used molecular biology and cryoelectron microscopy to successfully unravel the structure of bacterial appendages called P pili. These pili are deployed by uropathogenic strains of Escherichia coli bacteria that cause kidney infections. The structure of P pili had been elusive to scientists for many years. The finding, published in Nature Communications, is a key step in order to target P pili in the infection process.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
PIX11

Severity of COVID-19 may depend on levels of one protein

(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the […]
SCIENCE
bizneworleans.com

Tulane Researchers Develop Inhaled Vaccine Against Bacterial Pneumonia

NEW ORLEANS – From Tulane University:. Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an inhaled vaccine against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings. The vaccine was able to protect mice against several strains of the bacteria, according to a new study published in Science Immunology.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Inhaled vaccine shields mice from bacterial pneumonia

An inhaled vaccine protects mice against several strains against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings, according to a new study. There are currently no FDA-licensed vaccines for the prevention or treatment of the infection, and a drug-resistant strain of the bacteria is responsible for at least 7,900 cases and 520 deaths each year in the United States. The World Health Organization has listed these antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria on their critical priority list for new treatments.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unravel#Bacterial Infections#Newswise#Stony Brook University#Cryoelectron#Nature Communications#Pilus Assembly#Nih#Nigms
technologynetworks.com

Researchers Unravel the Inner Workings of DNA Repair Enzymes

DNA is the instruction manual for every living organism, guiding the development and functioning of all biological processes. In essence, it is a molecule with a double helix structure with each unit of a helix containing what are known as “DNA bases”. Maintenance of DNA is extremely important for smooth...
CANCER
Modesto Bee

Medication for kids recalled for mold, yeast and bacterial contamination

Three lots of Ruzurgi, a drug used to treat the autoimmune disease LEMS in children, were recalled by Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. after testing found contamination by aerobic bacteria, yeast and mold. “Oral products heavily contaminated with yeast, mold, and aerobic bacteria may result in serious and life-threatening infections,” the Jacobus-written,...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Bacterial Enzyme Could Expand Scientists’ CRISPR Toolkit

Researchers at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have discovered a bacterial enzyme that they say could expand scientists’ CRISPR toolkit, making it easy to cut and edit RNA with the kind of precision that, until now, has only been available for DNA editing. The enzyme, called Cas7-11, modifies RNA targets without harming cells, suggesting that in addition to being a valuable research tool, it provides a fertile platform for therapeutic applications.
SCIENCE
jhu.edu

An invitation to unravel a mathematical mystery

Like a non-competitive Olympics of math, the International Congress of Mathematicians is held every four years, in a different city each time. By invitation only, top mathematicians from around the world speak about their work in one of 20 topic areas, with just about 10 speakers in each area. There is even the occasional medal: Most notably, the Fields Medal, which is the highest prize in mathematics.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
rice.edu

Grant backs effort to build useful bacterial colonies

HOUSTON – (Sept. 20, 2021) – Rice synthetic biologist Matthew Bennett and his colleagues have won a four-year, $1.2 million National Institutes of Health grant to advance the art and science of creating custom-designed microbial colonies. The award to principal investigators Bennett and Krešimir Josić, a professor of mathematics at...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Researchers study recurrent neural network structure in the brain

Two University of Wyoming researchers decided to pick each other’s brain, so to speak. Specifically, they examined the importance of the frontal cortex, the portion of the brain used in decision-making, expressive language and voluntary movement. And the two scientists learned that a recurrent neural network structure, or RNN, is...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Simmons Cancer Center, MD Anderson Scientists Develop Artificial Intelligence Method To Predict Anti-Cancer Immunity

Newswise — Researchers and data scientists at UT Southwestern Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed an artificial intelligence technique that can identify which cell surface peptides produced by cancer cells called neoantigens are recognized by the immune system. The pMTnet technique, detailed online in Nature Machine Intelligence,...
CANCER
Newswise

Rutgers Global Health Expert Available to Discuss the Global Need for More COVID-19 Vaccines

Rutgers global health expert Richard Marlink, M.D., is available to discuss the importance of prioritizing vaccinations in low- to middle-income countries that need it the most, following President Biden’s pledge to donate an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and $750 million for vaccine distribution in poorer countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of ancient dinosaur cells

Newswise — A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on Sept. 24.
WILDLIFE
L.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help with Bacterial Infections?

This article was originally published on Topical CBD Effects. To view the original article, click here. Your body can be infected by different types of bacteria thereby leading to various health issues. Food poisoning, meningitis, pneumonia, etc. are some of the common problems caused by bacteria. There is also a large number of other health conditions resulting from the infection of these foreign agents.
HEALTH
Newswise

Detecting Dementia in the Blood

Newswise — If the suspicion of Alzheimer's disease creeps up, those affected must prepare themselves for lengthy and complex procedures until the case is clear. A team from Empa and the Cantonal Hospital of St. Gallen is now in the process of developing a blood test that will enable a reliable diagnosis using atomic force microscopy (AFM). The researchers have recently published their first results of a successful pilot study in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Newswise

‘Back to basics’ approach helps unravel new phase of matter

Newswise — A new phase of matter, thought to be understandable only using quantum physics, can be studied with far simpler classical methods. Researchers from the University of Cambridge used computer modelling to study potential new phases of matter known as prethermal discrete time crystals (DTCs). It was thought that the properties of prethermal DTCs were reliant on quantum physics: the strange laws ruling particles at the subatomic scale. However, the researchers found that a simpler approach, based on classical physics, can be used to understand these mysterious phenomena.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Validating Landsat surface products

Newswise — Scientists working with Landsat satellites used an area east of 22nd Avenue in the Research Park at South Dakota State University to measure the light reflected and heat emitted from the Earth’s surface. Their research will help ensure the accuracy of a new line of U.S. Geological Survey Landsat science products.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy