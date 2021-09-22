Study Unravels the Structure of Bacterial P Pili

An inhaled vaccine protects mice against several strains against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings, according to a new study. There are currently no FDA-licensed vaccines for the prevention or treatment of the infection, and a drug-resistant strain of the bacteria is responsible for at least 7,900 cases and 520 deaths each year in the United States. The World Health Organization has listed these antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria on their critical priority list for new treatments.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO