The argument for the Cowboys to give Tony Pollard more offensive touches

Juwan: There’s a bit of a different feeling around this team than the one we left with following their season opener against Tampa Bay. Between injuries and suspensions, there is for sure an argument that the odds are stacked against Dallas. I was never under the impression that this was a must-win game for the Cowboys, but I do see Dallas pulling this one out. Yes, they’re down a couple of offensive pieces, but we saw how they performed without Zack Martin in week one. Gallup’s production will be spread amongst Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and the tight ends. Defensively, their ability to rush Micah Parsons and Jaylon Smith may not completely offset the loss of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory but it will help. Malik Hooker adds an instinctive player in the secondary against a still young quarterback. Give me Dallas in another offensive game 28-24.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO