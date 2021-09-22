CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custom Raspberry Pi 3 Mini Board Appears Online

Cover picture for the article

Element14 Community Raspberry Pi Senior Specialist, Phil Hutchinson has replied to our request for clarification. It seems that the customization service is no longer available. "I've just checked we don't currently offer a Pi Customisation service. We offered it up to Raspberry Pi 3. But customers are now using CM4...

