D’Addario announces collection of Get Back-themed accessories to celebrate Peter Jackson Beatles documentary
In celebration of the launch of Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back, D’Addario has announced a collection of Get Back-themed guitar picks and straps. The limited-edition accessories themselves bear a black-on-white aesthetic. The range consists of a screen-printed cotton strap, a printed vegan vinyl strap, and a 10-pack of celluloid picks printed with a song title from the rooftop setlist. The picks are available in light, medium, and heavy gauges.guitar.com
Comments / 0